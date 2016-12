Says president is appearing weak A former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Jibrin Abdulmumin has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to “give up his presidency” if he cannot resist blackmail. Abdulmumin said Buhari is acting as if he has to beg some “political overlords” before he would be allowed to do his […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added December 26, 2016

from This Day News