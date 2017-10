AC Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci has been given a two-game ban for elbowing and will miss their clash against his former club Juventus, the Lega Serie A confirmed on Monday. The Italian international defender saw red for elbowing Genoa’s Aleandro Rosi after consultation with the video assistant referee during Sunday’s goalless draw. The Lega Serie […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 23, 2017

from The Punch News