Goddy Egene Access Bank Plc yesterday recorded a profit before tax of N52 billion for the half year (H1) ended June 30, 2017, showing a growth of 18 per cent above the N43.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2016. Profit after tax rose by 17 per cent to N39.45 billion, up from N33.67 billion […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 23, 2017

from This Day News