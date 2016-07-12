21

views
Unfave

Actor Emeka Ike continues his attack on his ex-wife on IG

Few days ago, actor Emeka Ike made news after he made a comment insinuating that his ex-wife and mother of his four children is a "Rat mother". Ike is not backing down at the backlash he is currently facing regarding his comment, as today, he slugged it out with people attacking him on Instagram. The actor in his back and forth argument with his followers said that the court granted him
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added April 21, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Actor Emeka Ike continues his attack on his ex-wife on IG
    added April 21, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Emeka Ike moves to stop judge from giving verdict on divorce case
    added July 12, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Any woman wey abandon innocent pikin for husband house to remarry and make more rat kids is a rat mother- Emeka Ike
    added April 19, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Court dissolves actor, Emeka Ike's 14 year old marriage, grants him custody of their 4 children
    added March 02, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. “Even ‘rats’ make babies… a mother is far different from ‘wife'” – Emeka Ike Replies Follower who asked him to Appreciate his Wife for their Children
    added April 18, 2017 from Bella Naija