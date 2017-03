Hindi Livinus, Yola The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested eight persons and recovered N3.8m during a raid on criminal hideouts. The raid was in response to a new charge by Commissioner of Police in the state, Oyekunle Adegboyega, who called for more dedication from officers in the fight against criminals and syndicates. According to […]

Added March 10, 2017

