login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
A-Ibom govt to create 20,000 jobs with cocoa project
Trump’s son-in-law Kushner faces US Senate probe over Russian link
Eko Atlantic’s ‘Great Wall’ construction exceeds 6km
Watch Emma OhMaGod’s Hilarious Remix of Senator Dino Melaye’s “Ajekun Iya” | BN TV
Teenager’s death: Angry mob attacks Africans in India
Trending Nigerian News
Investment opportunities beckon in mechanisation, irrigation to grow Nigeria’s agribusiness
Risk management can help bolster firms’ profit amid economic downturn
Adapting to change: People, processes, technology & promotion
UBA profit upturns 21.13 percent on Currency gains, electronic banking
Nigeria, oil firms risk another oil price crisis for not hedging
17
views
Adapting to change: People, processes, technology & promotion
Added March 27, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria
Related Nigerian News
Adapting to change: People, processes, technology & promotion
added March 27, 2017 from
Businessday Nigeria
Senate will reject proposal to punish people for ownership of Forex
added November 21, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Cost of Adapting to Climate Change Could Hit $500bn by 2050
added May 23, 2016 from
This Day News
GEJ is not interested in pressurizing INEC to change election dates - Doyin Okupe.
added February 06, 2015 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
REC urges Nigerians to change attitude towards elections
added November 09, 2014 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us