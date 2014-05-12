25

views
Unfave

Adeboye declares ‘holy war’ against kidnappers, herdsmen

Added June 04, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Adeboye declares ‘holy war’ against kidnappers, herdsmen
    added June 04, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Pastor Adeboye declares ‘holy war’ against kidnappers, killer-herdsmen
    added May 07, 2016 from Vanguard News
  3. Abducted girls’ conversion to lslam, war against Christians -Oritsejafor
    added May 12, 2014 from The Punch News
  4. Lawmaker Wants Buhari to Declare War on Killer Herdsmen
    added October 18, 2016 from This Day News
  5. Wike Declares War against Cultists
    added June 09, 2016 from This Day News