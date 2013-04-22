23

views
Unfave

Adeboye steps down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, others to follow

Gbenga Adeniji, Bayo Akinloye and Toluwani Eniola It was a mixture of surprise and anxiety on Saturday for ministers in the Redeemed Christian Church of God when the respected cleric and General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, announced a new leader for the church arm in Nigeria. Adeboye made the declaration at the […] The post Adeboye steps down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, others to follow appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 07, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Adeboye steps down, Oyedepo, Olukoya, Kumuyi, others to follow
    added January 07, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Blatter steps down … sort of
    added April 22, 2013 from Kickoff Nigeria
  3. Budget padding: Search your conscience before you destroy the House- Jubrin tells Dogara
    added September 24, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Budget padding: Step down, SERAP, SANs tell Dogara, others
    added August 01, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. PDP national officers ask Metuh, Mohammed to step down
    added January 18, 2016 from The Punch News