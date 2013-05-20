Adeleke’s Death: Osun Deputy Gov, Others Appear Before Coroner’s Panel

The Osun Deputy Governor, Mrs Titi Laoye-Tomori, Monday appeared before the coroner’s panel set up by Governor Rauf Aregbesola, to probe the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke. Laoye-Tomori, who arrived the courtroom at around 10:35a.m., said she waived her immunity to appear before the coroner to give evidence because of the importance of the probe. […]

Added May 15, 2017

