login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Trump cancels Obama policy for illegal immigrant families
ADELEKE: The last chapter of his death narrative
Obama hails Jay Z as first rapper in Songwriters Hall of Fame
SARAKI: What next?
Navy, Police bloody clash in Calabar
Trending Nigerian News
Falconets Draw Tanzania In U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
Serbia's president names Ana Brnabic, gay, as prime minister
Nigeria to investigate how date fruits from Saudi found way into markets - Premium Times
Command nabs 52-year-old for raping six-year-old girl
Photos: Lawyer who escaped being killed by suspected kidnappers along the Jos-Abuja road recounts his ordeal
10
views
ADELEKE: The last chapter of his death narrative
Added June 16, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Stella Damasus Shares a Touching Tribute for Her Late Husband on the 10th Anniversary of His Death
added December 03, 2014 from
Bella Naija
“This will be the fifth time and it is becoming unbearable” – Actor Odunlade Adekola refutes rumours of his Death
added June 02, 2017 from
Bella Naija
"Your prayers are needed,pls" Abubakar Attahiru's last post seeking for prayers from friends before his death
added May 19, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Detained Ekiti lawmaker debunks rumour of his death
added March 17, 2016 from
The Punch News
Disu had been talking of his death ─ Brother-in-law
added October 13, 2015 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us