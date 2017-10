Says repayment of $5.5bn loans may last 5-30 years FG targets N12tn revenue in 2018 budget, N3.17tn for recurrent spending, N2.6tn for capex Damilola Oyedele in Abuja The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has said 77 per cent of Nigeria’s total debt stock of N19 trillion was secured from the domestic market, which could […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 19, 2017

from This Day News