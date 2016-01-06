Adoke Accuses Presidency, EFCC of Plot to Abduct Him  

By Shola Oyeyipo Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN), has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the federal government and its agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to forcibly extradite him back to Nigeria over corruption allegations. Adoke in a statement he personally signed […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 20, 2017

from This Day News

