Aero Contractors Airline, which is under the management of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), has sacked about 900 workers, representing 60% of its workforce. Letters of redundancy were issued to the affected employees during the week. Media Consultant to the airline, Simon Tumba, who confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday […]

Added March 16, 2017

