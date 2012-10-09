African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 30
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
- - - - -
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares climbed on Monday, as technology stocks were
bolstered by solid earnings from U.S. tech stalwarts and on
strong pre-orders for Apple's iPhone X, while oil hovered
around a 2-year peak on supply fears.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil markets were stable on Monday, with Brent re
Read the rest of the story on Reuters Nigeria
Added October 30, 2017
from Reuters Nigeria