19

views
Unfave

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 30

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 30 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares climbed on Monday, as technology stocks were bolstered by solid earnings from U.S. tech stalwarts and on strong pre-orders for Apple's iPhone X, while oil hovered around a 2-year peak on supply fears. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil markets were stable on Monday, with Brent re
Read the rest of the story on Reuters Nigeria

Added October 30, 2017
from Reuters Nigeria

Related Nigerian News

  1. African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 30
    added October 30, 2012 from Reuters Nigeria
  2. African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 30
    added October 30, 2017 from Reuters Nigeria
  3. African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 23
    added October 23, 2015 from Reuters Nigeria
  4. African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 16
    added October 16, 2015 from Reuters Nigeria
  5. African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 9
    added October 09, 2012 from Reuters Nigeria