AFRIFF Announces festival activities

Organisers of Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) have announced the return of the festival for 2017. Scheduled to run from October 29 to November 4, 2017, the annual event marks AFRIFF’s 7th season of celebrating African cinema in Nigeria. It is a season of international collaborations for AFRIFF with the French government coming in to […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News
Added October 14, 2017
from This Day News
Related Nigerian News
- Joke Silva, Omosexy, Others Rock AFRIFF 2016 Launch
added October 21, 2016 from This Day News
- International Festival of Contemporary Dance (IFCOD) unveils 2016 festival activities
added September 16, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
- Rita, Dakore, Genevieve, Nneka – Scenes, Stars & Divas at the 2010 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) held in Port Harcourt
added January 21, 2011 from Bella Naija
- AFRIFF Hosts School Kids to the IMAX Experience | Rita Dominic, Kunle Afolayan, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju & More Spotted
added November 17, 2016 from Bella Naija
- Calabar Festival parades 40 troupes
added December 25, 2014 from The Punch News