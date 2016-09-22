13

Again, NEMA warns of flooding in Anambra, Delta, others

Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The National Emergency Management Agency and the Nigerian Metrological Agency on Wednesday called on state governments to prepare for more flooding following recent signals from the Niger Basin Authority. The Director-General,   NEMA, Mr Yunusa Maihaja, and the DG of NiMet, Prof Dani Mashi, gave the warning in Abuja during a flood coordination […]
