Related Nigerian News
- 22 insurgents, four soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack
added September 25, 2016 from The Punch News
- BREAKING: Eight soldiers killed in Boko Haram ambush
added February 10, 2017 from The Punch News
- Again nine Nigerian soldiers killed in Boko Haram raid
added April 20, 2017 from Vanguard News
- President Buhari mourns gallant soldier, Col Ali, killed in Boko Haram ambush last friday, calls the late soldier's father
added November 06, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
- 15 insurgents, two soldiers killed in B’ Haram attack
added September 23, 2016 from The Punch News