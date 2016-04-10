13-man musical band BANTU are out with a new album titled “Agberos International“. The band’s music comments mainly on the political stratosphere in Nigeria and this album is no different. Led by the popular Ade Bantu, the band criticized the Nigerian ruling class as well as harmful western policies. The album consists of 10 tracks: […] The post Agberos International! Listen to BANTU’s New Album on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 18, 2017

from Bella Naija

