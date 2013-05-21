8

views
Unfave

AgP Osinbajo orders Buratai, Abubakar to relocate to Maiduguri

Added July 27, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Polls: President orders ministers to relocate to states
    added February 25, 2015 from The Punch News
  2. Photo/Video: Yung6ix shows appreciation to man who gave him N10k to relocate to Lagos 8 years ago by giving him $10,000
    added March 20, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Mimiko plans to relocate to Canada or China to avoid EFCC arrest – Ondo APC
    added February 07, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Kaduna Crisis: IG Orders AIG Zone 7 to Relocate
    added April 04, 2016 from This Day News
  5. Ghanaian police directs Synagogue Church to relocate
    added May 21, 2013 from The Punch News