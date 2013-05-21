login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Akpom On Target As Arsenal Thrash Boreham Wood
Banire faults suspension, allege Lagos involvement
AgP Osinbajo orders Buratai, Abubakar to relocate to Maiduguri
Video: The drama between Kanu, IPOB supporters and army in Abia
Okowa directs Warri North LG boss to probe Egoro crisis
Trending Nigerian News
Boko Haram: Troops can’t do well in rainy season -Minister
Biafra: Trouble as Nri community threatens to sue Kanu over alleged taboo
Buhari is not treating ‘mere malaria’ and he did not tell us when he will return – Umahi
Bombings: Bad weather affecting raids on Boko Haram – NAF
#GoogleforGoogle’s new app, YouTube Go, to undergo trial in Nigeria
8
views
AgP Osinbajo orders Buratai, Abubakar to relocate to Maiduguri
Added July 27, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Polls: President orders ministers to relocate to states
added February 25, 2015 from
The Punch News
Photo/Video: Yung6ix shows appreciation to man who gave him N10k to relocate to Lagos 8 years ago by giving him $10,000
added March 20, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Mimiko plans to relocate to Canada or China to avoid EFCC arrest – Ondo APC
added February 07, 2017 from
The Punch News
Kaduna Crisis: IG Orders AIG Zone 7 to Relocate
added April 04, 2016 from
This Day News
Ghanaian police directs Synagogue Church to relocate
added May 21, 2013 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us