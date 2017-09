Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola on Friday said he had “no problem” with Sergio Aguero being in Amsterdam where he had an accident on Thursday. The 29-year-old Argentine was in a taxi going to the airport after watching singer Maluma perform when the accident happened. Guardiola, after confirming the striker suffered a broken rib in […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 29, 2017

from The Punch News