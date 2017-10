Sergio Aguero equalled Manchester City’s all-time scoring record after netting a penalty in the first half of his side’s Premier League home game against Burnley on Saturday. It was the Argentina striker’s 177th goal in City’s colours, taking him level with Eric Brook, who played for the club between 1928 and 1939. Aguero, 29, struck […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 21, 2017

from The Punch News