Success Nwogu, Ilorin Many top sports enthusiasts and residents in Kwara State have decried the dilapidated state of the Indoor Sports Hall of the Kwara State Stadium, Ilorin. They therefore, have mounted pressure on the state governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, to match his promises with action so that the indoor hall would be renovated before […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 21, 2017

from The Punch News