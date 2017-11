The third edition of the AIICO Insurance Team Tennis Championship held at the Tennis Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 came to a close last Saturday after four days of scintillating tennis by participants. At the end of the four-day thrilling tennis, Team Cash Accumulation Policy, led by Bimbo Okubeno emerged winner. Speaking at the end […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added November 17, 2017

from This Day News