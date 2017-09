Nigerian international goalkeeper Carl Ikeme felt able to crack a joke on transfer deadline day in England despite lying in hospital being treated for acute leukaemia. The 31-year-old — who plays for second tier English side Wolverhampton Wanderers — tweeted a picture of himself from hospital where he has been receiving treatment since last month. […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 01, 2017

from The Punch News