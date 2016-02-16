Air Force Strikes Boko Haram’s New Hideout in Northern Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) struck Boko Haram insurgents’ new hideout about one nautical mile south of Tumbum Rego in Northern Borno. The NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Capt. Ayodele Famuyiwa, made this known in statement to newsmen in Abuja on Monday. Famuyiwa said NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunship assaulted the location […]

