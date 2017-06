Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, has given its expansion project a push with the arrival in Lagos of one of its newly acquired aircraft. The Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, in a statement, said that the aircraft, a Boeing 737-300, touched down at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at about 12.30pm on Friday. Onyema […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added June 16, 2017

from The Punch News