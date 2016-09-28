17

views
Unfave

Airports concession: NASS to meet Sirika, aviation unions Wednesday

The National Assembly on Monday summoned State Minister for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika and other stakeholders in the industry over the concession of four major airports in the country. The General Secretary, National Union of Air Transport Employees, Mr Olayinka Abioye, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. NAN reports […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 23, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. 5% remittance of PSC: Unlawfully robbing FAAN to pay AIB – Aviation unions
    added July 17, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Aviation unions give FG 15 days to halt airports concession
    added October 10, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Airport concession: Aviation unions threaten to down tools
    added September 22, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Senate to summon aviation minister over airport concession
    added November 28, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Sirika: Why FG is Embarking on Airport Concessions
    added September 28, 2016 from This Day News