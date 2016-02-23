19

Aiteo: We Have No Corrupt Relationship with Alison-Madueke

Ejiofor Alike Aiteo Group has described as scandalous and defamatory, a publication alleging without any foundation whatsoever, that the company maintained a corrupt relationship with the erstwhile Nigerian Minister for Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke. According to a statement issued saturday by the Senior Manager in charge of Corporate Communications at Aiteo Group, Mr. Ndiana-Abasi […]
