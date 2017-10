Idris Adesina Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba on Saturday won his professional career after knocking out America’s Luke Lyons in their heavyweight bout in New Jersey. Ajagba needed less than three minutes to defeat his opponent to continue his unbeaten run since he turned pro in July. The fight was one of the undercards in the World […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 22, 2017

from The Punch News