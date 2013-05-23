18

Ajaokuta Belongs to FG, Fayemi Reminds Global Steel Holding Limited

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja The federal government wednesday reminded Global Steel Holding Limited (GSHL) that it doesn’t need any mediation to determine the ownership of Ajaokuta Steel Complex even as it noted that the Integrated steel complex has always been its property. The Ministry’s position, as stated by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, […]
