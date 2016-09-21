Ajaokuta Steel and Nigeria’s industrialisation Dream

Michael Jegede After Nigeria’s attainment of independence in 1960, we have had various industrial and economic development plans, designed for the purpose of transforming the country into an industrialised nation that would become a force to reckon with in the global economy. Sadly, despite the availability of the required natural resources, successive governments failed to […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 12, 2017

from This Day News

