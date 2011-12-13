13

Ajimobi reports Olubadan, Ladoja to Buhari over kingship crisis

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, on Tuesday reported the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, to President Muhammadu Buhari. Ajimobi told State House correspondents that he called the President’s attention to the face-off between him and the monarch over the recently reviewed Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration. He said he also called the […]
Added October 10, 2017
from The Punch News

