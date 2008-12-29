22

views
Unfave

Ajomale: Court Verdict on Odi-Olowo LCDA Obtained By Deception

By Kunle Adewale The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Henry Ajomale, has said yesterday’s court judgement cancelling Odi-Olowo Local Council Development Area’s primary election conducted by the party was obtained by deception. The primary was to pick candidates for the forthcoming local government elections in the state. Reacting to the […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 08, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Ajomale: Court Verdict on Odi-Olowo LCDA Obtained By Deception
    added July 08, 2017 from This Day News
  2. APC rejects Supreme Court verdict on Akwa Ibom Governorship Poll, Calls for Probe
    added February 12, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Ikuforiji: Court rules on no-case application Friday
    added July 07, 2014 from The Punch News
  4. Lessons from Supreme Court verdict on Yar'Adua's election, by Nwaiwu
    added December 29, 2008 from Guardian News
  5. Gov Ambode hands over 500KVA transformer to Palmgroove Estate in Odi Olowo-Ojuwoye LCDA, Lagos
    added February 02, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog