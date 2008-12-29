Ajomale: Court Verdict on Odi-Olowo LCDA Obtained By Deception

By Kunle Adewale The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Henry Ajomale, has said yesterday’s court judgement cancelling Odi-Olowo Local Council Development Area’s primary election conducted by the party was obtained by deception. The primary was to pick candidates for the forthcoming local government elections in the state. Reacting to the […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 08, 2017

from This Day News

