15

views
Unfave

Akanna Okeke: A Poem That Changed My Life – Part 4

This is the final perspective on life that this poem, that changed my life, gives me.  I hope you have found the last 3 parts very valuable and perhaps you have been inspired with more life perspectives through this poem. The final perspective is ‘Repercussions’.  Yes, there are consequences for our actions in life.  Things […] The post Akanna Okeke: A Poem That Changed My Life – Part 4 appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 25, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Akanna Okeke: A Poem That Changed My Life – Part 3
    added July 18, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Akanna Okeke: A Poem That Changed My Life – Part 2
    added July 11, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. Akanna Okeke: A Poem That Changed My Life – Part 1
    added July 04, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. “I Have Come Far From That Lonely Teenager To A King Woman..I Have A God That Uses My Life To Advertise His Great Power” – Toke Makinwa
    added January 01, 2017 from Woman.ng
  5. Spending A Weekend With My Husband’s Mistress Changed My Life Last Year
    added January 08, 2016 from Woman.ng