Peter Dada, Akure Barely 24 hours after swearing in, the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Akeredolu (SAN), has assigned portfolios to the newly appointed state commissioners and special advisers. The governor on Wednesday swore in the 18 new commissioner, each of whom was picked from the 18 local government areas of the state, but he did […]

Added August 31, 2017

