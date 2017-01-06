Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, on Friday said the welfare and unity of Yoruba people were important for anybody to play politics with. The governor, who spoke in Akure, during the inauguration of the new Ondo Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), said being a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party […] The post Akeredolu: Yorubas must unite, says Fayose appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added February 24, 2017

from The Punch News

