By Goddy Egene Investor confidence in the Nigerian economy is rising as Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company Limited (JSM) is getting set for production in Onna Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. Foreign investors have staked an initial amount of about $30 million (about N9.2 billion) in the factory that is located on four hectares of […]

Added September 03, 2017

