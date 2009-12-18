18

views
Unfave

Algeria names squad for Nations Cup

Midfielder Sofiane Feghouli was a surprise omission as Algeria named their 23-man squad on Saturday for the African Nations Cup finals in Gabon. Algeria, among the pre-tournament favourites, also left out Carl Medjani, who has been a consistent choice since his debut in 2010. Feghouli had featured in just seven league games for his club […] The post Algeria names squad for Nations Cup appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added December 31, 2016
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Algeria names squad for Nations Cup
    added December 31, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Algeria names squad for Nations Cup
    added December 31, 2016 from Vanguard News
  3. Odemwingie left out of Nigeria squad for Nations Cup
    added December 23, 2012 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  4. Soccer-Odemwingie left out of Nigeria squad for Nations Cup
    added December 22, 2012 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  5. Ghana reveals 23-man squad for Nations Cup
    added December 18, 2009 from The Punch News