Midfielder Sofiane Feghouli was a surprise omission as Algeria named their 23-man squad on Saturday for the African Nations Cup finals in Gabon. Algeria, among the pre-tournament favourites, also left out Carl Medjani, who has been a consistent choice since his debut in 2010. Feghouli had featured in just seven league games for his club […] The post Algeria names squad for Nations Cup appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

