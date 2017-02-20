25

Ali Baba weighs in on BBN's Thin Tall Tony's marriage after his wife clapped back at IG troll

Yesterday, TTT's wife clapped back at a troll who blasted the reality star after he wished his wife a happy birthday with loving words. The troll told him to sit down with his praise of his wife after he had disrespected her by frolicking with Bisola on Big Brother Naija reality show. TTT's wife was fast to put the IG troll in her place. Responding to the exchange, Ali Baba said people should
Added July 14, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

