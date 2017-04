This week, more than 138,000 vaccinators will fan out across five African countries in the Lake Chad area in a push to eliminate polio in Africa and rid the world of this terrible disease forever. They will take boats across fast-flowing rivers, ride jeeps along sandy ravines, walk crowded street in towns and cities and […]

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added April 26, 2017

from Bella Naija