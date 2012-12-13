15

All Florida residents ‘should be prepared to evacuate’ – Governor warns ahead of approaching Hurricane Irma

Florida Governor Rick Scott warned that all of the state’s 20 million inhabitants should be prepared to evacuate as Hurricane Irma bears down for a direct hit on the southern U.S state. “This storm is powerful and deadly,” Scott said in a briefing in Palm Beach. “Do not ignore evacuation orders. Remember, we can rebuild […] The post All Florida residents ‘should be prepared to evacuate’ – Governor warns ahead of approaching Hurricane Irma appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added September 09, 2017
from Bella Naija

