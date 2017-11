The MTV Europe Music Awards held in London on Sunday evening honoured the 19-year-old Canadian singer Shawn Mendes with both the Best Artist and Best Song prizes. In a first for the EMAs — created in 1994 — categories were stripped of gender in a bid to “break barriers”. Here is the list of the […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 13, 2017

from The Punch News