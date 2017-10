Former England manager Sam Allardyce has ruled himself out of contention to be the new Scotland coach. Allardyce was one of the bookmakers’ favourites for the role after Gordon Strachan was dismissed on Thursday following Scotland’s failure to qualify for the World Cup. Although Allardyce is out of work after leaving Crystal Palace at the […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 15, 2017

from The Punch News