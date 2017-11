Ramon Oladimeji A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Rickey Tarfa, has filed a no-case submission in response to the criminal charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. The EFCC arraigned Tarfa last year on 27 counts bordering on alleged bribery and attempt to pervert the course of justice. Tarfa has been […]

Added November 16, 2017

