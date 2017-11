An anonymous but brave soldier from operation Lafiya Dole recently wrote an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari. He claimed his letter was inspired by an online correspondence between Dr. Idris Ahmed of CUPS and Army spokesman, Brigadier General S.K. Usman, adding: “I have decided to take a major risk and write to your Excellency […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added November 12, 2017

from This Day News