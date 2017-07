Friday Amobi, Port Harcourt A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Monday sentenced a Police Sergeant, Mr. Lucky Orji; and two others, David Ogbada and Ikechukwu Amadi, aka Kapoon, to death for the murder of four students of the University of Port Harcourt. The court discharged and acquitted four other suspects standing […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 31, 2017

from The Punch News