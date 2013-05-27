10

Amaechi: FG to Extend Railway Lines to North-west States

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike  Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday said the federal government is fully committed to extending railway lines to all states in the North-west to enhance the socio-economic wellbeing of the citizens. Amaechi made the disclosure when he paid a courtesy call on the Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal […]
