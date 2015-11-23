13

Ambode and Ijagemo-Ijegun Road

Adeyemo Adeleye, 35 Unity Avenue Ijagemo, Lagos  +23480230919: Permir me to use this medium to appeal to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode that the seven kilometre Ijagemo-Ijegun Road is a disaster to behold. The governor should help us on this road. One government after the other, since 1999, had made promises to tar the road but year […] The post Ambode and Ijagemo-Ijegun Road appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
