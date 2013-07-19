15

Ambode Faults FG’s Plan to Regulate Hotels, Restaurants

Laments sharing of 50% VAT to other states Gboyega Akinsanmi Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has faulted attempt by the federal government to regulate hotels, restaurants and event centres in the state, noting that the attempt violates the decision of the Supreme Court and 1999 Constitution. Ambode has equally faulted the formula for sharing […]
Added October 11, 2017
from This Day News

