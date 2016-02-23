Ambode Inaugurates First DNA Forensic Centre in W’Africa
By Gboyega Akinsanmi Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has inaugurated the first DNA & Forensic Centre (LSD&FC) in West Africa, which he said, will help resolve all kinds of crimes, paternity issues and others through technology which is the modern trend across the world. He unveiled the facility alongside the Attorney General & Commissioner […]
