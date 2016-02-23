16

views
Unfave

Ambode Inaugurates First DNA Forensic Centre in W’Africa

By Gboyega Akinsanmi Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has inaugurated the first DNA & Forensic Centre (LSD&FC) in West Africa, which he said, will help resolve all kinds of crimes, paternity issues and others through technology which is the modern trend across the world. He unveiled the facility alongside the Attorney General & Commissioner […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 27, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Ambode Inaugurates First DNA Forensic Centre in W’Africa
    added September 27, 2017 from This Day News
  2. Nigeria okays first seed certification centre in W’Africa
    added October 20, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Lagos unveils first DNA forensic lab in West Africa
    added September 27, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Oh yeah? Lagos establishes first DNA Forensic lab in Nigeria...
    added February 23, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Lagos signs agreement for the establishment of DNA Forensic Centre
    added May 05, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog